DeKalb Regional Medical Center adds safety measures for patients, staff

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - One hundred and seventy-four cases have been reported in DeKalb County.
Health care workers in Fort Payne are offering multiple options for those in need of medical care.
Before you enter DeKalb Regional Medical Center, a health screening along with questions will performed by health professionals to keep you safe.
“We’re taking additional precautions including screenings, visitor restrictions, appropriate use of personal protective equipment and otherwise segregating patients with COVID-19 symptoms and non symptoms to make sure we care for them correctly," said CEO Patrick Trammel.
Elective procedures started back at the beginning of the month and Trammel said health professionals have also been busy testing patients at the hospital’s drive-thru site.
“And so we were one of the first in DeKalb County to stand that up and we have seen over 200 patients tested in that drive through testing site," said Trammel.
Most Importantly, Trammel said they want to encourage anyone who may have illnesses not related to COVID-19 to come and get help.
“We don’t want people wait to seek care if they are sick. It’s more dangerous to wait in the instance of an emergency. Those things can’t wait and people can end up ill just because they are apprehensive to seek care and we don’t want that to happen," said Trammel.
The drive-thru testing site is available Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and patients must have a physician’s order.
