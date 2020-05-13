Crime Stoppers: Car hauler stolen from customization business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County authorities need help finding two guys who made off with an expensive car hauler in the middle of the night.
The owner of It’s Not Paint on Nick Fitcheard Road says this is the first time in 16 years of business he’s had anything stolen.
He says around 2 a.m. April 26, two men cut away a chain that secured his car hauler.
They were last seen leaving with the stolen car hauler that’s black with chrome wheels and has a dented fender on the driver’s side.
If you can help identify them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
