COVID-19 General Information/Información General from the FDA

Conozca sobre el trabajo crítico de la @FDAenEspanol para proteger la salud pública durante la pandemia del #COVID19: www.fda.gov/COVID19Espanol
Learn about @US_FDA’s critical work to protect public health during the #COVID19 pandemic: www.fda.gov/coronavirus
Una de las mejores maneras de prevenir la propagación de infecciones como el #COVID19 y disminuir el riesgo de enfermarse, es lavarse las manos con agua y jabón durante 20 segundos: https://go.usa.gov/xv753
One of the best ways to prevent the spread of infections like #COVID19 and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water for 20 seconds. https://go.usa.gov/xv7KA
¿Tiene preguntas para la @FDAenEspanol sobre el #COVID19? Obtenga respuestas y conozca qué está haciendo la FDA para prevenir la propagación del #coronavirus y minimizar el impacto en la población: https://go.usa.gov/xv7qX
Do you have questions for @US_FDA about #COVID19? Get answers and learn about what FDA is doing to prevent the spread of #coronavirus and minimize the impact to Americans: https://go.usa.gov/xvvEs
Cuidado con productos que dicen tratar el #COVID19. La FDA trabaja con desarrolladores de productos médicos para avanzar rápidamente el desarrollo y disponibilidad de un tratamiento para el #COVID19, actualmente no hay un tratamiento aprobado por la FDA: https://go.usa.gov/xv7q6
Consumers should be extremely cautious of products claiming to treat #COVID19. While FDA is working with medical product developers to quickly advance the development & availability of a #COVID19 treatment, no FDA-approved treatment currently exists. https://go.usa.gov/xvvUc
La comida es una fuente de confort, así como un alimento para usted y su familia, especialmente durante la pandemia del #COVID19. Mire este video con 12 consejos para comprar alimentos: https://youtu.be/3Byu91cKlH4
Food is a source of comfort, as well as nourishment for you and your family – especially during the #COVID19 pandemic. Watch this video with 12 tips for grocery shopping: https://youtu.be/3TtHg5XgZzI
No se inyecte, inhale o ingiera aerosoles desinfectantes o limpiadores domésticos; hacerlo es peligroso y puede causar daños graves o la muerte. Si los ingiere, llame al Centro de Control de Envenenamiento o a un proveedor médico de inmediato. http://poison.org
Do not inject, inhale, or ingest disinfectant sprays or household cleaners; doing so is dangerous and may cause serious harm or death. If ingested, call poison control or a medical professional immediately. http://poison.org
Si se ha recuperado completamente del #COVID19, puede ayudar a los pacientes que actualmente luchan contra la infección donando su plasma. Aprenda cómo donar https://go.usa.gov/xv7cw
If you have fully recovered from #COVID19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. Learn how to donate https://go.usa.gov/xvwdc
Fumar cigarrillos puede hacerlo más vulnerable a enfermedades respiratorias, como el #COVID19. Encuentre recursos para dejar de fumar: https://espanol.smokefree.gov/
Smoking cigarettes can leave you more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses, such as #COVID19. Find resources to quit smoking: http://smokefree.gov
Actualmente no hay evidencia de que los animales sean una fuente de infección del #COVID19. Hasta que sepamos más sobre cómo este virus afecta a los animales, trátatelos como a los otros miembros de su familia para protegerlos de una posible infección. https://go.usa.gov/xv7cu
There is currently no evidence that animals are a source of #COVID19 infection in the U.S. Until we learn more about how this virus affects animals, treat pets as you would other human family members to protect them from a potential infection. https://go.usa.gov/xvvf4
