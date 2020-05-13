Billy Clardy III to be honored at virtual candlelight vigil in D.C.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week is National Police Week and Wednesday night 307 fallen heroes will be honored in Washington D.C.
In April their names were added to the national memorial wall, and Wednesday those names will be read aloud.
One of them is STAC Agent Billy Clardy III who was killed in the line of duty last December.
“We’re going to honor whether we’re in person or not. It’s just something that we do.”
The national candlelight vigil will be virtual this year, but that doesn’t take away from its importance.
“He loved serving the community and he wouldn’t have wanted to go out any other way than to serve the community so I feel like he accomplished his goal in life, Brandon Clardy said.
Brandon Clardy is following in his father’s footsteps. He’s a police officer himself in Albertville and says he’s grateful his father is getting the recognition he deserves.
“Just seeing what he did on a daily basis and seeing how much he impacted the community whether he saw it or not,” Clardy said.
Madison police chief Dave Jernigan says he was planning on attending the ceremony in D.C. along with the city’s honor guard. He says anytime an officer is killed its heartbreaking.
“It really touches close to home because it very well could happen in your department. And to lose somebody like that in the line of duty is very devastating. The families never forget that and the agencies don’t either,” Jernigan said.
Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says agent Clardy’s work ethic and dedication is the best example.
“There are a lot of lessons to be learned that the other supervisors are trying to teach the younger officers. You always lose the best, it’s very sad. But when you did that it makes it stronger,” Johnson said.
And Officer Brandon Clardy says his father will always be his greatest role model.
“That was my biggest influence and my biggest hero so I’m just glad that I’m able on carry on his name,” Clardy said.
The vigil begins at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.