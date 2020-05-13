Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams start Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville is giving residents a new reason to get out of the house.
A new summer music series designed to enliven downtown streets as patrons return to area restaurants and businesses while social distancing begins May 15. Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams begin Friday and are currently scheduled through July 3. Each weekend will include local musicians performing at outdoor locations.
“Huntsville summers are typically filled with great performances by local musicians and area artists,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams bring live music back to downtown in a safe, socially-distanced format. This series is a way to get outside and support both our local music scene and local businesses.”
Arts Huntsville Summer Street Jams will showcase 3 musicians each Friday and Saturday evening with staggered start times.
“We have a diverse lineup of performances each weekend, and we encourage the community to support the musician’s physical and virtual tip jars, “ said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director. “Our local musicians, artists and arts organizations – like so many local businesses – have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. The Summer Street Jams series is a way for local musicians to resume live performances and generate income again.”
Arts Huntsville’s May 15th and 16th Summer Street Jams lineups include:
May 15, 2020
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Tyler AK – Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM | Gabe Larose - Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow
- 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Mother Mars - Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s
May 16, 2020
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Carl Thomas - Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ
- 6:00 – 7:00 PM | JP Morton- Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow
- 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Meredith Johnson- Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s
