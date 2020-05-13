Argument over a scooter may have prompted fatal Limestone county shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a Monday evening shooting.
Travis Stanley, 41, has been charged with murder in connection to this case.
Stanley is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
According to our news partners at The News Courier, a disagreement between Stanley and the victim 33-year-old Joey Sutton turned into an argument in Stanley’s front yard.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said Stanley was angry at Sutton’s son for riding a scooter down the street.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said Stanley had been threatening Sutton, who lived between five and seven blocks and across the street from Stanley on Mill Valley Road, which is just east of Athens.
“They had been into it it before; it was an ongoing argument,” Young said of the incident with the vehicle. He said he wasn’t sure whether the vehicle in question was a scooter, a bicycle, moped or four-wheeler.
Read more information on Travis Stanley from our news partners at The News Courier.
ORIGINAL: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive Monday evening.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says a 33-year-old male was found dead in the driveway around 6 p.m. He was shot multiple times.
“This appears to be obviously an isolated situation and not really random, possibly an ongoing situation from prior to today. It doesn’t appear to be a case of just random incident. And these kind of things can happen in any type of neighborhood no matter where you are, unfortunately," said deputy Stephen Young.
Young said no one is in custody yet, but it appears the victim and shooter may have known each other.
