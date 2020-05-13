Alabamians preparing to say I-do during COVID-19 pandemic

Laykn started to contact her vendors with the change of plans. Their ceremony and reception would now take place in their back yard at the end of August for an intimate celebration. “A lot of people have been really amazing about that. A few of them have been like ‘hey, we completely understand we will give you a full refund this is completely out of nowhere.’ No one could have ever expected this. There is nothing in a contract about a global pandemic,” said Martin.