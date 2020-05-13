Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 10,494; ADPH confirms 442 deaths

WAFF 48 News
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:18 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 10,494 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The ADPH now verifies 442 deaths related to the coronavirus.

ALABAMA DEATHS

COUNTY DEATHS
Autauga 4
Baldwin 7
Barbour 1
Bibb 1
Bullock 1
Butler 6
Calhoun 3
Chambers 21
Chilton 1
Choctaw 2
Clarke 1
Clay 1
Cleburne 1
Coffee 1
Colbert 2
Coosa 1
Covington 1
Crenshaw 1
Dallas 3
DeKalb 2
Elmore 4
Escambia 3
Etowah 10
Franklin 3
Greene 4
Hale 2
Henry 1
Houston 4
Jackson 2
Jefferson 64
Lauderdale 2
Lee 30
Lowndes 8
Macon 2
Madison 4
Marengo 5
Marion 8
Marshall 8
Mobile 95
Monroe 1
Montgomery 18
Morgan 1
Pickens 2
Randolph 7
Shelby 18
St. Clair 1
Sumter 4
Talladega 2
Tallapoosa 51
Tuscaloosa 8
Washington 5
Wilcox 4

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY CHANGE

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 13

(The case number for each day is pulled as of 9 a.m.)

COUNTY MAY 13 CASES MAY 12 CASES NEW CASES
Colbert 72 70 +2
Cullman 67 65 +2
DeKalb 167 158 +9
Franklin 264 247 +17
Jackson 60 60 0
Lauderdale 99 96 +3
Lawrence 26 26 0
Limestone 58 57 +1
Madison 255 250 +5
Marshall 581 576 +5
Morgan 98 95 +3

STATEWIDE CASES

These are Wednesday’s numbers by county:

  • Autauga County - 92
  • Baldwin County - 227
  • Barbour County - 68
  • Bibb County - 46
  • Blount County - 45
  • Bullock County - 26
  • Butler County - 224
  • Calhoun County - 126
  • Chambers County - 324
  • Cherokee County - 24
  • Chilton County - 69
  • Choctaw County - 69
  • Clarke County - 64
  • Clay County - 27
  • Cleburne County - 13
  • Coffee County - 155
  • Colbert County - 72
  • Conecuh County - 14
  • Coosa County - 33
  • Covington County - 56
  • Crenshaw County - 46
  • Cullman County - 67
  • Dale County - 52
  • Dallas County - 124
  • DeKalb County - 168
  • Elmore County - 156
  • Escambia County - 38
  • Etowah County - 197
  • Fayette County - 9
  • Franklin County - 265
  • Geneva County - 16
  • Greene County - 74
  • Hale County - 74
  • Henry County - 32
  • Houston County - 114
  • Jackson County - 60
  • Jefferson County - 1,158
  • Lamar County - 13
  • Lauderdale County - 100
  • Lawrence County - 26
  • Lee County - 433
  • Limestone County - 59
  • Lowndes County - 111
  • Macon County - 511
  • Madison County - 256
  • Marengo County - 89
  • Marion County - 97
  • Marshall County - 582
  • Mobile County - 1,508
  • Monroe County - 16
  • Montgomery County - 689
  • Morgan County - 98
  • Perry County - 19
  • Pickens County - 70
  • Pike County - 100
  • Randolph County - 117
  • Russell County - 83
  • Shelby County - 379
  • St. Clair County - 86
  • Sumter County - 110
  • Talladega County - 74
  • Tallapoosa County - 334
  • Tuscaloosa County - 293
  • Walker County - 110
  • Washington County - 55
  • Wilcox County - 87
  • Winston County - 25

A total of 135,079 people have been tested.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.