1-year-old girl injured in double shooting; Suspect detained after lengthy standoff in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect is in custody after a lengthy standoff Monday that followed a double shooting in Birmingham.
Officers say a 1-year-old girl and adult male were injured in the incident. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of 24th Ave. N. and afterward the suspect barricaded himself in a nearby residence. After an hours-long negotiation, the suspect surrendered peacefully.
Based on primarily investigation, it is believed the suspect exited his residence and shot at the victims while they were on their porch. Police say there is not a known motive.
