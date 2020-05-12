Tennessee Valley funeral homes impacted during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but for people who have lost a loved one during the crisis it’s been especially tough.
WAFF talked with several funeral home employees about their new policies to help families mourning.
Employees say they’re thrilled they can now have way more than just 10 people inside their chapel during a funeral.
They say it really wasn’t fair to families members and loved ones, who wanted to pay their respects to people they knew.
“Unfortunately this virus has caused many people not to be able to grieve properly. It really is sad to see our families come in and suffer this way,” said Legacy Chapel Funeral Home employee Shannon Lott.
For almost two months, funeral homes could only allow groups of 10 or less people inside to sit here, in their chapel for a funeral service. As of Monday, the rules have changed and now you find tape on every other pew to follow CDC guidelines.
“We’re trying very hard to figure out what will work best for the family and still stay within the law. So we have taped off some pews. We’re using every other pew. Technically if people are not coming together, we’re only allowing two people per pew, because they’re basically 12 foot pews,” said Laughlin Service Funeral Home employee Sarah Chappell.
Employees at Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Legacy Chapel Funeral Home have given all of their customers the option to have a public service after this pandemic, without the casket.
“A lot of people have chosen to come back at a later date and do a memorial service,” said Chappell.
The funeral directors at both locations say they each have about 10 families who have rescheduled memorial services to allow for family and friends to all come together when the pandemic is over.
