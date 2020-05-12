STAC agent Billy Clardy III honored at Fallen Officers Memorial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - STAC agent Billy Clardy III was added to the Fallen Officers Memorial in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.
Clardy’s name has been inscribed into a brick as part of the wall.
“He definitely deserves it. He pretty much gave his whole life up to serve the community, so it’s great that he’s finally getting the recognition that I feel like he deserves,” said his son, Brandon Clardy.
Calhoun Community College is establishing a scholarship in his name for students pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Clardy was shot and killed during a drug investigation on Dec. 6, 2019.
His father was also a police officer killed in the line of duty.
