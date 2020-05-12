SportsMED working to keep up with surge after resuming elective surgeries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you hear the word elective, you may not think it’s important. But many people choose to have elective procedures because they’re in a lot of pain.
So as restrictions loosen, the surgeons at SportsMED are backed up a lot. During the pandemic they could only perform emergency surgeries such as hip fractures and infections.
Orthopedeic surgeon Matt Clayton tells us now they are starting to see a surge in patients, which means surgeries are being scheduled about a month and a half out.
But before patients can come in for a consultation, they have their temperature checked at the door. All the staff is wearing masks at all times.
Clayton tells us the most difficult part during the pandemic was telling patients who are in pain that they’d have to wait.
“When theyre coming in pain and they want relief yet you cant offer the surgery they need. So we had a lot of difficult conversations there because they have frustration they have to wait for longer. People have really been excited almost to go in and have these major surgeries done because they have been in pain and they’ve been really waiting for quite awhile to have some relief,” Clayton said.
Clayton says they are offering virtual visits if people are not comfortable coming in.
And if you need x-rays done he says you can come from your car straight to the x-ray room and skip the waiting area.
