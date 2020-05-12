Showers linger this evening with warmer 80s ahead

Isolated rain showers will continue to develop along a boundary draped over the Tennessee Valley through the evening hours.
Cloud cover will stay in place overnight keeping low temperatures a bit more mild in the low 50s, some isolated showers will be possible. Warmer air will return on Wednesday with highs temperatures in the middle to upper 70s, skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
Temperatures will really start to warm up for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will increase by Friday through the weekend with showers and storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
The temperature trend is looking warmer than average for mid to late May, the 90s will be here soon.
