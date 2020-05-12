SHOOTING UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with Limestone County shooting death

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a Monday evening shooting.
Travis Stanley, 41, has been charged with murder in connection to this case.
Stanley is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
ORIGINAL: The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive Monday evening.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says a 33-year-old male was found dead in the driveway around 6 p.m. He was shot multiple times.
“This appears to be obviously an isolated situation and not really random, possibly an ongoing situation from prior to today. It doesn’t appear to be a case of just random incident. And these kind of things can happen in any type of neighborhood no matter where you are, unfortunately," said deputy Stephen Young.
Young said no one is in custody yet, but it appears the victim and shooter may have known each other.
