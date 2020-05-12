Shoals Theatre remains closed as entertainment industry looks for revenue relief soon

FLORENCE, Ala (WAFF) - One popular Shoals community theater sits empty. For every day they’re closed its money lost.
The lights sit dim and the chairs are empty inside the historic Shoals Theatre in Florence. There are no lines waiting outside. The popcorn machine is turned off. There are no drinks being served. General Manager Steve Price says it’s been a tough time.
“Our doors are shut we’ve basically moth balled the theater all together,” said Shoals Theatre general manager Steve Price.
The Shoals Theatre is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on foot traffic.
“We depend on our ticket sales from our plays, from our concerts, from rentals. We do the story telling festival here for the city of Florence. Billy Reed shindig is a big weekend. all of these have been shut down now our revenue stream is at a stand still.”
There’s no definitive timeline on when the Shoals Theatre will reopen to the public, though Price is hopeful it will happen at least by the end of the month. He says patrons health and safety is top priority, but Price is worried how restrictions will affect business.
“Our seating is designed to make money. We bring in world class acts. If we have to seat someone every sixth seat, every third row for the separation, it’s not going to work. It’s a fine line we’re walking so we’re waiting to see.”
A wait and see approach even during the darkest hour. Price says the show will go on - he just doesn’t know when.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.