Local home builder and developer supports local healthcare workers

ALABAMA (WAFF) -Over the last month Louis Breland and Breland Homes have teamed with local restaurants to feed local nurses, law enforcement as well as front line city and utility workers during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Meals have been delivered to support the nurses and staff at Madison and Athens Limestone Hospitals and the Huntsville Hospital mobile testing site.
Breland has delivered supplied meals for healthcare workers at Madison Hospital every weekend since the Governor’s Stay at Home order.
In addition to local nurses, Louis has also delivered meals to local police and Sheriff deputies as well as local government and utility workers that were deemed essential. “These nurses and public servants are true heroes,” said Breland. “We wanted to do something small to make their day a little easier and let them know that we appreciate what they are doing every day for our community.”
Breland Companies also saw this as a great way to support local restaurants and businesses that have been impacted by the stay at home order. Those businesses include: Old Black Bear Brewing Company, Catfish Cabin, Dallas Mill Deli, Mia’s Café, Urban, Cookhouse, Ted’s Barbecue, Super Chix, Commerce Kitchen, Steak Out, Taziki’s, Sugar Belle Cupcakes, 306 Barbecue, Hamley Bake Shop and the locally owned Chick-fil-A in Parkway Place Mall that was hit hard as they are the only location in our area without arrive through or a walk up option.
“We have great local restaurant partners that were ready to help by cooking,packaging and delivering up to 200 meals at a time. Local business owners like Todd Seaton, David Martin, Kumar Patel, Jimmy Boyce and many others jumped at the chance to support our efforts and keep people working. These businesses support our community and local charities so now it is our turn to support them when they need it,” said Breland.
Last week was especially important as it in Nurse Appreciation Week and the Breland team delivered special Nurse Appreciation cookies from the Hamley Bake Shop inMeridianville to the nurses working at Madison Hospital.
