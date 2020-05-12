Johnson Orthodontics busy catching up with patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Orthodontists are able to offer all their services one again, but things will look different when you go in for your next appointment.
Patients could not come into Johnson Orthodontics for about seven weeks, unless it was an emergency situation.
Like other close contact businesses, now they’re playing catch up.
The staff at Johnson Orthodontics are taking a lot of precautions to keep everyone safe.
When the staff is scheduling an appointment for a patient they’re asking a list of screening questions.
On the day of the appointment they are called again to make sure they are safe to come in.
At the door they’ll have their temperature check. The waiting room is now closed.
Owner and orthodontist Nathan Johnson says to accommodate social distancing requirements they’re seeing less patients per day. So they’ll now start seeing patients on Fridays, which was once a day for just administrative work.
“We have been able to reschedule most of our patients and we’re still working on that. There might be a little bit of a wait to get back in. we are opening more hours. It’s going to take us a little bit of time to get caught up but we’re doing the best we can to get everyone in as quickly as we can,” Johnson said.
They also recently started offering virtual appointments for existing patients who may have a concern, and can start the process for new patients online.
Johnson tells me he is grateful to have received some funding from the payroll protection program as well.
