Joe Wheeler State Park reopening following December tornado

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention campers! Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville is preparing to reopen more than 40 campsites after a December tornado ripped through the area.
The campgrounds look a lot different now, than it did back in December when a tornado ripped through the area knocking down more than 1,000 trees.
There are also several buildings that have a lot of damage that need to be repaired.
“The buildings that were damaged were the bath houses in like our activity buildings,“ said Alabama State Parks District Superintendent Chad Davis.
Five months ago, trees were uprooted and scattered across the campground. With all of the debris and damage, the decision was made to close all of the campgrounds.
One area not damaged, was used by construction crews to remove debris.
Now that a lot of the area is clean, 43 campsites will reopen starting Friday, May 22. However, the campsites will only stay open until the end of October.
The park is going to get a face lift and close for several months.
“With our new renovated campground that we’re hoping to start in November will have 20 foot wide campsites, 60 foot long, all 50 amp power, brand new bath houses and we’re hoping to add some really cool amenities maybe a swimming pool,” said Davis.
It’s important to know the campground was not the only area impacted at Joe Wheeler State Park. The beach has been closed and will remain closed until the renovations are complete. Some of the other areas here at Joe Wheeler State Park like the lodge and marina have been open and they will stay open even during construction.
