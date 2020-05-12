Isolated showers today with cooler than normal temperatures

Happy Tuesday! Some spots have seen some showers move through this morning and we could see more later on.
Isolated showers have stayed mainly north of the Tennessee/Alabama state line this morning and that is where most of the rain will stay through the rest of the day. Temperatures are much warmer this morning. After starting into the 40s in some spots, while other spots are into the low 50s. It will be another cooler than normal day today with high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, but this is the last of the cooler air.
There will be daily isolated shower/storm chances through next week, but the big story will be the warm up. Wednesday will be into the upper 70s and low 80s and from there we will see the 80s as we move into the weekend. Rain chances won't be too significant, but we will have some isolated storms that will skirt through the Valley. We're not expecting anything widespread. Might want to start getting that pool ready to open up!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
