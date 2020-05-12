High school rising senior fights for foster care with bows that bless

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s amazing to see one amazing young person doing something incredible for children that are in need of a family, some attention and love.
That amazing person is none other than Thorsby High School rising senior Lindsey Wood, who seven years ago as a 10 years old started Bows That Bless for kids in the foster care program.
“My best friend was in foster care,” said Wood. “I was learning to sew and I wanted to do something to help kids in the program because I heard they usually go to home with just the clothes on their back. So I started Bows That Bless.”
Over the course of seven years, Wood has sewn what she believes is more than 10,000 bows and raising more that $7,000 for the cause. The money she earns through selling her bows goes toward items, such as clothes, backpacks filled with hygiene essentials, car seats, etc.
If you would like to purchase a bow and help the foster care cause visit Lindsey Wood Facebook page and on Instagram. She also sells her bows at Peach Park in Clanton.
With May being National Foster Care Month, Wood is holding a social distancing fundraiser during COVID-19 with a coloring contest. Venmo $1 to @BowsThatBless-64 “coloring contest,” include your e-mail address and Lindsey will send you the printable coloring sheet. Take a picture of the finished art sheet and e-mail to bowsthatbless@yahoo.com. The winner of each age division will receive $15 Chick-fil-A gift card. The contest runs through May 31, 2020 and the winners will be announced on June 1, 2020.
