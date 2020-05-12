High school rising senior fights for foster care with bows that bless

With May being National Foster Care Month, Wood is holding a social distancing fundraiser during COVID-19 with a coloring contest. Venmo $1 to @BowsThatBless-64 “coloring contest,” include your e-mail address and Lindsey will send you the printable coloring sheet. Take a picture of the finished art sheet and e-mail to bowsthatbless@yahoo.com. The winner of each age division will receive $15 Chick-fil-A gift card. The contest runs through May 31, 2020 and the winners will be announced on June 1, 2020.