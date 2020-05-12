Haleyville man dies from injuries sustained in April 29 wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers report that a Haleyville man has passed away more than two weeks after a car crash in Colbert County.
The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. April 29 on U.S. 43 at the intersection of County Road 61, approximately 4 miles south of Tuscumbia.
Troopers say a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. The Pontiac’s driver was initially flown from the scene to Huntsville Hospital.
Troopers say he died of his injuries on May 9.
Troopers identified the victim as 81-year-old Jack Kemp.
