Graduation dates for seniors across the Tennessee Valley

See below for a list of the current graduation dates and special circumstances known to WAFF 48 at this time.
If you don’t see your school or school system on this list, please message us at news@waff.com and give us the details.
ATHENS HIGH SCHOOL
- May 21 at 7 p.m. - Athens High School Football Field.
- Social distancing guidelines will be followed with limited capacity.
DECATUR CITY SCHOOLS
- May 21 at 9 a.m. - Decatur High School - Ogle Stadium
- May 21 at 7 p.m. - Austin High School - Austin High Football Stadium
- Each graduate will be given 1 ticket that admits 4 guests to attend.
DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOLS
July 16 at 6 p.m. - Geraldine High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 17 at 6 p.m. - Sylvania High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 18 at 6 p.m. - Collinsville High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 20 at 6 p.m. - Fyffe High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 21 at 6 p.m. - Valley Head High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 23 at 6 p.m. - Ider High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 24 at 6 p.m. - Plainview High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
July 25 at 6 p.m. - Crossville High School - DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS
- May 21 at 7 p.m. - Each of the five high schools within the Franklin County system will hold ceremonies at each school’s football field, except at Belgreen High School, where graduation will be in the school auditorium.
- Each ceremony will follow social distancing guidelines.
HARTSELLE CITY SCHOOLS
- May 26 at 9 a.m. - Graduation Practice.
- May 26 at 7 p.m. - Graduation Ceremony at JP Cain Stadium.
- Due to social distancing guidelines, each senior will receive 8 graduation tickets for guests.
LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS
- May 19 at 6 p.m. - Elkmont - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
- May 19 at 8 p.m. - Ardmore - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
- May 21 at 6 p.m. - Tanner - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
- May 21 at 8 p.m. - East Limestone - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
- May 22 at 6 p.m. - Clements - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
- May 22 at 8 p.m. - West Limestone - at the football field with social distancing enforced.
MADISON CITY SCHOOLS
- June 29 at 2 p.m. - James Clemens High School - VBC Arena
MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS
- July 15 at 2 p.m. - Sparkman High School - VBC Arena
- July 15 at 5 p.m. - Hazel Green High School - VBC Arena
- July 15 at 7 p.m. - Virtual High School - VBC Arena
- July 16 at 2 p.m. - Buckhorn High School - VBC Arena
- July 16 at 5 p.m. - Madison County High School - VBC Arena
- July 16 at 7 p.m. - New Hope High School - VBC Arena
MARSHALL COUNTY SCHOOLS
- July 23 at 8:30 p.m. - Asbury High School - football stadium
- July 24 at 8:30 p.m. - Douglas High School - football stadium
- July 27 at 8:30 p.m. - DAR High School - Burkey Center
- July 28 at 8:30 p.m. - Brindlee Mountain High School - football stadium
- Principals are working out details of how many entry tickets will be provided to each family.
MORGAN COUNTY SCHOOLS
- May 18 at 7 p.m. - Each of the five high schools within the Morgan County system will hold ceremonies at each school’s football field.
- Each high school will distribute a limited number of tickets for graduates’ family and guests. This is necessary to ensure the total occupancy of each stadium does not exceed 50%, which is mandated by the governor’s current order.
Please message us at news@waff.com if you do not see your school or school system on this list.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.