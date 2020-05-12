Failure to signal leads to drug arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to turn without using a signal.
On May 11, an officer with the Decatur Police Department observed a red Honda turn without using its turn signal.
The Honda was then stopped for the traffic offense. The driver was identified as Robert Freeman Sledge Jr.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Sledge had a suspended driver’s license. Sledge was also found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances without a valid prescription.
Sledge was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, and failure to signal.
Sledge was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $4,600 bond.
No further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.