Decatur man arrested Sunday on domestic violence, assault charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was taken into custody Sunday on multiple charges of domestic violence and assault.
Xavier Deshawn Toney, 22 of Decatur, was identified by the Decatur Police Department as a suspect in three recent investigations
On April 19, a victim reported an assault that took place on April 14 at 1010 19th Avenue SE, which is the location of the Busy Bee Gas Station.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the victim was hit in the head with a handgun during an argument.
On April 27, officers responded to the Busy Bee Gas Station, in reference to a domestic assault. Officers arrived on scene and located a victim who had been hit in the head with a handgun during an argument.
On May 9, officers responded to a residence in the 2000-block of Locust Street SE, in reference to a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an injury to their head. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect made entry into the residence while the victim was home and assaulted them.
On May 10, officers located Toney and took him into custody. Toney was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond, set per Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott.
No further details are available at this time.
