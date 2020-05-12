Construction begins on south Huntsville multipurpose development

The project is part of a continued effort to redevelop South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville has been working to reclaim, modernize and upgrade the area along South Memorial Parkway to encourage investment and redevelopment in the area, and is seeing tremendous progress with many announcements of new projects, including Hays Farm. "Torch has been a catalyst for South Huntsville's revitalization since the very beginning,” said Bekah Schmidt, CEO of South Huntsville Business Main Association. “The new facility at 4040 Chris Drive is a mixed-use facility with a state-of-the-art laboratory and premier manufacturing space. We look forward to seeing this project completed next year and appreciate Torch's continued investment in South Huntsville!"