Construction begins on south Huntsville multipurpose development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 100 jobs are coming just off South Memorial Parkway.
Real estate investment company Freedom began constructing a 92,000 square foot property on May 11 for defense contractor Torch and engineering and software firm Invariant.
Freedom director of Capitol Projects Lee Holland said Torch is expected to bring 80 new jobs while invariant will bring 23.
The building will feature office space, laboratories, manufacturing and can house a third company.
The project is slated to be completed in summer 2021.
A Freedom released a press release on May 11:
Huntsville, AL – Freedom Real Estate & Capital (Freedom), Torch Technologies (Torch) and Invariant Corporation (Invariant) have announced they will be breaking ground on a new mixed-use facility in South Huntsville, with a targeted completion date in the summer of 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony, cancelled due to COVID-19, was set to take place at the end of April. This new development follows the 2019 completion of Torch’s Technology Integration and Prototyping Center.
Freedom, a real estate investment company, will develop the new facility at 4040 Chris Drive, and has leased the first two spaces to Torch and Invariant, with opportunity for an additional tenant. The multi-tenant building will house up to 92,000 square feet and will feature a mix of office, research and development labs, light manufacturing, assembly and integration space along with a high bay.
Torch, a 100% employee-owned services and solutions defense contractor founded in 2002 in Huntsville, has shown its continued commitment to the redevelopment of and investment in South Huntsville through the rapid growth of its Huntsville headquarters. Torch’s campus consisted of two buildings in 2015, and just five years later Torch is breaking ground on its sixth building. “We are proud to work alongside the city and state in our continued efforts to improve the standard of living in our South Huntsville community” said John Watson, President and CEO of Torch.
Invariant, an engineering services and software development company founded in 2001 in Huntsville, is expanding into the facility to support its continued growth. “We are excited to grow and expand into this new facility that will provide our employees the resources needed to ensure quality services and products are delivered to our customers, and we are proud to be a part of Huntsville’s continuing success” stated David Anderson, President of Invariant.
The project is part of a continued effort to redevelop South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville has been working to reclaim, modernize and upgrade the area along South Memorial Parkway to encourage investment and redevelopment in the area, and is seeing tremendous progress with many announcements of new projects, including Hays Farm. "Torch has been a catalyst for South Huntsville's revitalization since the very beginning,” said Bekah Schmidt, CEO of South Huntsville Business Main Association. “The new facility at 4040 Chris Drive is a mixed-use facility with a state-of-the-art laboratory and premier manufacturing space. We look forward to seeing this project completed next year and appreciate Torch's continued investment in South Huntsville!"
Bill Roark, co-founder of Torch Technologies and CEO of Freedom Real Estate & Capital, added “We are proud to be able to contribute to economic development and growth in South Huntsville. This community is our home, and we look forward to watching it grow and thrive for years to come.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.