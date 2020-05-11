UNA operating on modified schedule

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama wants all visitors to campus to maintain social distancing.
The school put out signs in the common areas reminding people to stay 6 feet apart.
There’s also a sign in front of the lion habitat asking that you refrain from touching any surfaces in the area.
The university is operating on a modified schedule.
The campus is open for outdoor recreation. However, the campus will close to all visitors at sunset.
UNA is also extending the remote and online instructional learning throughout all of this summer’s sessions.
