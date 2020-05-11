Toney church gives around 200 free meals per day

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest Fellowship Church in Toney continues to hand out meals no questions asked during this pandemic.
Members have been handing out roughly 200 meals a day for two months.
The pastor, CW Turner, says this is their only way to do ministry.
“It is our best opportunity to keep contact with people and do something tangible for them and do something they need. People who stop and get this food, they need it,” he said.
Turner says they’ve been able to feed neighbors every weekday based solely on the kindness of others through donations.
If you’re in need of a hot meal, you’re invited to come by. They hand out bags of food every weekday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or until they run out of food.
