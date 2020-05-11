Tennessee Valley restaurants reopen for dine-in customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Restaurant owners and bar owners in the Tennessee Valley are thrilled they can open their doors and now serve you inside, while you eat.
The owner of Knight Moves in Hazel Green, Karen Brazier, has been busy preparing for Monday, May 11th.
They’ve removed tables and chairs to stay with the six feet guidelines recommended by the CDC.
“We’ve moved out about 10 tables, we have tried to space them about six feet apart. Our employees have masks. We have gone to plastic silverware, paper products, we’re trying to take every precaution we can,” said Brazier.
Knight Moves opened at 10 am and within the first two hours the business had six customers.
Customers say when they walk through the doors, it’s like being with family.
“They know me. When I come in I don’t have to tell them what I want, they already know,” said Trent Lacy.
Customers like Trent, say the past eight weeks have been tough.
“I come in about three or four times a week. Most of the people that come in during the times that I’m here, I know. It’s been hard I’ve really missed all of them,” said Lacy.
While their doors were closed, the owners have been busy making improvements, hoping to get your attention and business.
“We’ve given the place a whole new facelift, the walls are gray. I like colors so we went with different colors on every wall,” said Brazier.
Employees and owners are hoping to get out of the red, but they need your help. Although a lot of owners have been offering curbside pickup for the past two months, a lot of the owners say their sales are still down.
They hope you and your family will come inside the restaurant and take a seat and order some food.
