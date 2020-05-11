St. John Catholic Church host drive thru communion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Church leaders across the Tennessee Valley have had to change the way they operate services.
Pastor Joseph Lubrano at St. Joseph Catholic Church is taking church and communion outdoors.
Cars were lined up to get communion since the church is not meeting inside.
“I’m just so grateful because I know everyone has missed their ability to come and fellowship, the teaching and also for the Eucharist and I’m so happy and delighted to be doing this," said Pastor Lubrano.
Members drove thru or walked up, sanitized their hands, took a wafer and prayed.
The other part of communion, wine, was not given as a safety measure.
Church member John White was among those who came for communion.
“This has been a difficult time for everyone and I have tried to keep prayer and God in my life through this time and it’s been very difficult being disconnected from our church,” said White.
The sanctuary at St. Joseph Catholic Church can reopen next Sunday for worship services, but it will remain closed until the Bishop in Birmingham gives permission.
But the doors will remain open to members who want to come inside to say a quiet prayer, which Pastor Lubrano said provides encouragement during the pandemic.
“God is with us, God hasn’t abandoned us and we will all get through this together,” said Pastor Lubrano.
Pastor Joseph said s until he receives direction from the Bishop, his church will continue to have online services and provide communion on the weekend by drive thru.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.