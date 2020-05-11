Reopening businesses could trigger increase in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Alabama may be open for business, the pandemic continues.
“It is not the time to relax what we’ve been doing,” explained Alabama Public Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, M.D.
Monday, a new public health order went into effect allowing additional sectors of the economy to reopen. Harris says social distancing, hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home as much as possible is paramount.
“Particularly people who are older or people that have chronic health problems, they really need to use extra caution,” he said. “Please don’t leave your house if you don’t have to, avoid trips that are unnecessary, and if you’re out in public wear a mask.”
Harris says the number of confirmed cases is growing, likely due in part to expanded testing.
“So some of the case numbers may be related to increased testing, but I don’t think it explains all of it,” he said. “I think the numbers have gone up enough that it can’t all be explained by that. I think we do have community level transmissions still going on. And that’s why it’s so important for the public to be vigilant.”
He’s also closely monitoring the percentage of positive cases, which can often show a more consistent number which isn’t largely impacted by testing increases. Currently the percentage isn’t available on a daily basis because the Alabama Department of Public Health must manually enter negative case numbers. Due to current time constraints, this only happens once a week. Harris said the positive percentage has recently shown a downward trend.
Still, Alabama's death rate remains a chief concern. Last week more than 20 people died of COVID-19 in Alabama, a notable increase which could also indicate rapid virus transmission.
Harris is concerned that reopening businesses and increased contact will likely trigger additional COVID-19 cases. If the cases spike and hospitals struggle to care for the number of patients, some prior restrictions could be reinstated.
“I think that Alabamians need to be prepared for that,” Harris said.
Based on information from across the world, there's evidence the virus is mutating to some degree. Those genetic mutations revealed a large percentage of the virus contracted in Alabama is related to the outbreak in New York City. What those mutations could mean for a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall is unknown. The only side-by-side comparison is the 1918 Flu Pandemic. While it reported a far deadlier second wave, the information on whether the characteristics of the virus changed is inconclusive.
“I think the public needs to get comfortable with the concept that we’re going to be dealing with this for a while,” said Harris. “We don’t have a vaccine right now, we have some therapy, but we don’t have a wildly effective therapy that’s going to put an end to the outbreak. And so we’re going to have periods of months and months where we’re going to see these kinds of things occur.”
Some medical professionals say a vaccine could be approved as early as 2021. Harris explained the process requires time, stating generally vaccines take years to finalize.
