Octavia Spencer sends special message to Auburn University seniors

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer shared a special video message with Auburn University’s Class of 2020.
Spencer, a 1994 Auburn graduate, congratulated the seniors and encouraged them to embrace and celebrate their accomplishments.
“You’ve earned it. You have written these unique stories that are undoubtedly yours - your dreams, your passions, your commitment, your time, your paths - and no one or nothing can take that away from you. You’ve shown great resiliency, and that resiliency will define you and the entire Auburn community,” Spencer said.
Watch the three-minute video:
Spencer also showed her Auburn pride on social media recently.
Spencer was selected as an Auburn Alumni Association Young Alumni Award recipient in 2012. This year she received a lifetime achievement award from the Auburn Alumni Association.
