Mesa Air: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The regional airline posted revenue of $179.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.7 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at $9.34.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA