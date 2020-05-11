Man shot, killed in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive Monday evening.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says a 33-year-old male was found dead in the driveway around 6 p.m. He was shot multiple times.
“This appears to be an isolated situation and not random. Possibly an ongoing situation from prior to today. It doesn’t appear to be a random case. These kind of things can happen in any neighborhood, unfortunately," said deputy Stephen Young.
Young said no one is in custody yet, but it appears the victim and shooter may have known each other.
