Madison County woman shares battle with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I have never ever been so sick in my life.”
Amy Player says it started with a scratchy throat on March 16, but she thought it was just allergies.
"The Bradford Pears all bloomed and then I had come home and I noticed by the next day we had a fever of like 103.9,” she said.
Player says she and her wife went to a clinic in Madison to get tested, but they turned them both away.
“I was really mad because I was doing some telehealth and my wife had stepped out of the car and sat on the curb and because she was able to sit on the curb they said ‘no you’re young, we’re not testing you,’” Player said.
On March 21 she finally got tested in Huntsville at the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive.
“They were amazing. They did such a good job of keeping people a part, they had PPE. We went in, we got tested. She noticed that my breathing sounded funny, diagnosed me with pneumonia,” she said.
And three days later she got the call that she tested positive for COVID-19.
“We self quarantined for 14 days. We have little kids so luckily the kids were at their dads. We had them stay at dads because we didn’t want to get them exposed,” she said.
The kids were safe, but Amy’s wife was not.
“We had a fever for 29 days. My wife had had a fever for up to 37 days. Our symptoms were exact. We kind of kept a journal or a list everyday of symptoms and they were exact,” she explained.
She says whoever compares this to the flu has no idea what they’re talking about.
“It felt like the flu, with a cold, with mono, with pneumonia. It’s not just the flu. It felt like all of those symptoms. The exhaustion. I stayed in bed for two weeks,” she said.
Amy and her wife both say they’re fever free now. But she tells us she hopes people take this virus seriously and wear a mask in public.
“I have friends who are nurses and doctors and if they can wear a mask for 12 to 18 hours and put themselves at risk and their family, the public can wear a mask going to the grocery store,” she said.
Player tells me she and her wife are still dealing with shortness of breath and some fatigue almost two months after Player tested positive.
