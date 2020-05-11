Limestone county native fights coronavirus pandemic in New York

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County native joined the medical field to help people. When the pandemic hit, she went where she could help most.
Jessica Barnett has been working at Saint Barnabas hospital in New-York-City for more than two weeks now. She shared her experience with our news partners at The News Courier.
“We’re much busier,” Barnett said of the difference between St. Barnabas and the hospitals she worked at in Alabama and Georgia. “Everything’s crazy. I’m wearing the full getup all day long, every day.”
That “full getup” includes a surgical gown, face mask, gloves, medical goggles to cover her eyes, hair cover and shoe covers. When Barnett started, she worked in an area designated specifically for patients with COVID-19. She said now it changes from day to day, and she’s been spending more time working in the emergency room.
Barnett will continue to stay in New York for about 10 more weeks.
