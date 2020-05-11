Limestone County Schools release senior graduation guidelines

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Graduation will go on for seniors in Limestone county.
Limestone County Schools released an updated schedule and list of guidelines for graduation ceremonies honoring the Class of 2020.
The schedules is as follows:
- May 19 at 6 p.m. - Elkmont
- May 19 at 8 p.m. - Ardmore
- May 21 at 6 p.m. - Tanner
- May 21 at 8 p.m. - East Limestone
- May 22 at 6 p.m. - Clements
- May 22 at 8 p.m. - West Limestone
The school system also released the following guidelines:
- Each graduation will be conducted on the football field.
- Social distancing of 6 feet will be maintained between each family.
- Both the visitors and the home side of the stadium will be used.
- Graduating Seniors will be given eight tickets for guests.
- Tickets will be taken up at the stadium gate. Only those individuals with tickets will be permitted to enter the football stadium.
- Each graduation ceremony will have four deputies present.
- Each high school will acknowledge individual senior accomplishments.
- If rain causes a postponement, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 26, 28, and 29, 2020 will be used as make-up dates.
For further information, call the Limestone County Schools at 256-232-5353.
