Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUING CHINA
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eligible Tennesseans can now request an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the Aug. 6 election. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, Tennessee law allows all voters 60 years or older to vote absentee. Other people who are allowed to vote absentee include those who will be outside of the county, those who are serving on a jury, members of the military, and those who cannot vote because of illness and their caretakers. Several groups have sued the state seeking to allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot this year over fears in-person voting could spread the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIFIED COMMAND
Tennessee COVID-19 leader leaving for university adviser job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that the head of Tennessee’s COVID-19 team will step down at the end of the month to take a job with a university in South Carolina. Lee’s office announced Friday that Stuart McWhorter is leaving the Unified-Command Group to accept a senior advisory role at Clemson University. McWhorter has only overseen the COVID-19 team since late March. He stepped down as the Department of Finance and Administration commissioner to take over the new position. A replacement for McWhorter has not been named.
MILITARY FLYOVER
Tennessee National Guard plans flyover for health workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee National Guard is planning a statewide flyover to salute medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, C-17 and KC-135 aircraft from the Tennessee Air National Guard will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state. The flyover is part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency. The event coincides with the end of National Nurses Week. More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Forums set in Jackson State Community College president race
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Jackson State Community College has narrowed the search for its next president to three candidates. The college said Friday that the candidates will participate in online, live-streamed forums to meet the campus community starting Monday. The next president will succeed Allana Hamilton. She has joined the Board of Regents College System of Tennessee. Campus visits had been scheduled for mid-March, but they were postponed due to the new coronavirus outbreak. One candidate will be selected for nomination to the Board of Regents. The board will appoint the next president of the Jackson-based college during a future meeting.
OBIT-LITTLE RICHARD
Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Little Richard, one of the chief architects of rock ‘n’ roll, has died. He was 87. Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, told The Associated Press that Little Richard died Saturday morning after battling bone cancer. Known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, he irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America. His hits included “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti Frutti.” The trailblazing rocker helped shatter the color line on the music charts, joining Chuck Berry and Fats Domino in bringing what was once called “race music” into the mainstream.