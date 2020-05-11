Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED STUDENTS
Pandemic strands international students in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A handful of international students are stranded in Lake Havasu City because of the coronavirus. They can’t go home until global travel restrictions are lifted and when that will happen is anyone’s guess. When the COVID-19 threat forced Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu branch campus to switch to online instruction, most students left in late March to finish the spring semester at home. But 15 ASU Havasu students didn’t have that option because their homes are in Europe, Asia or elsewhere around the globe. They continue to live in the university’s residence hall and stay in touch with their families through the internet.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUING CHINA
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
TUCSON HOMICIDE-ARREST
Tucson police: Suspect arrested in a fatal hit-and-run
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they have made an arrest in a homicide case on the city’s south side. They say 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision. Police say officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault call Saturday night about a man who was struck by a car outside a convenience store. They say 41-year-old Jesus Alberto Quivedo was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police say it appears Quevedo and Manriquez got into an argument and the victim stepped in front of a car as the driver was trying to leave the scene.
BC-HIT-AND-RUN-FATAL SHOOTING
Police: Man killed while detaining juveniles in hit-and-run
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe police said a hit-and-run collision led to a fatal shooting and the arrest of a 17-year-old youth who was among five juveniles who fled the crash scene.Police said the 17-year-old was arrested in the killing of a 22-year-old man who witnessed the crash and who then located and detained three juveniles involved in the wreck Friday. Police said Joseph Delegge was shot in a parking lot where he and the driver of a car involved in the crash located the three juveniles. Police said Delegge displayed his gun when he detained the three juveniles and was shot after the 17-year-old arrived and Delegge turned his attention back to the three other juveniles. The 17-year-old’s identity wasn’t released. .
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona's reported death tally from virus outbreak up by 15
PHOENIX (AP) — The number of reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona has increased by at least 15 as state officials reported hundreds of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services said the state had 532 deaths as of Saturday while 434 additional cases increased the total number of infections to at least 10,960. The increase in the death tally was sharply below the 67 additional deaths reported Friday when the department said roughly half of those were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12 because of new federal guidance. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA ECONOMY
Economists predict Arizona will see recovery by early 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University economists say the state’s economic slide due to the coronavirus pandemic will last for months but be followed by a rebound resulting in a recovery by early 2021. ASU economics professors predicted a recession of three to nine months as they spoke during a recent forecasting webinar. The Arizona Republic reports that the professors said they expect the trough to be followed by a swift recovery if consumer spending kicks in with an assist by heavy federal spending. Professor Dennis Hoffman said there’ll be “some startling numbers” in the meantime, including state unemployment rates above 15%. But Hoffman and a fellow economics professor said the recovery will be V-shaped as consumer spending and service industries rebound.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ENDANGERED-TRIBES
Small tribes seal borders, push testing to keep out virus
PICURIS PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Small Native American villages in the southwestern United States are embracing extraordinary isolation measures that include guarded roadblocks to turn away outsiders and near-universal testing for the coronavirus. It comes in reaction to a contagion with frightening echoes of the past. At Picuris Pueblo in northern New Mexico, leaders say survival is at stake and are going further than a statewide order. Native Americans account for more than half of the COVID-19 infections statewide. New Mexico’s 19 indigenous pueblos view the coronavirus as an existential threat after early infections raced through some of their communities.
HATCHET KILLING-ARREST
Sheriff's Office: Man accused of unprovoked hatchet killing
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in the unprovoked hatchet killing of an acquaintance while both were visiting a Mohave Valley residence. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of an assault Thursday encountered Nicholas Umphress and then found 33-year-old Victor Hernandez dead “with obvious trauma to the head.” The Sheriff’s Office said the floor was flooded with water “as if someone had tried to clean the area.” The office said witnesses said Umphress “had been acting strange and pacing in the living room before the unprovoked attack.” Umphress was jailed on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Umphress who could comment on the allegations.