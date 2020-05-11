Huntsville restaurant now hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Now hiring! That’s the message from managers at AM Booth’s Lumberyard where the doors are open for you to eat and fill out an application.
The doors opened for customers Monday, May 11th. Back in business means they’re now looking for more employees.
“We’re hiring part time for line cooks, servers, expo, hosts, and dishwashers as well,” said general manager Morgan Sloan.
If you know your way around the kitchen, or are looking for another way to earn a paycheck during the pandemic, the staff at AM Booth’s Lumberyard hope you’ll apply.
“We’ve hired people from different background; be it baking, to fast food. As long as they got their feet wet in the kitchen, where confident in our training program,” said Sloan.
Like a lot of restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, the Lumberyard opened its doors for dinner, but it’s not business as usual.
The courtyard is open, and tables are 10 feet apart. Charges are taking place to the tap room, to increase barrier distances, but other areas like their train, and indoor eating areas won’t be ready until later this week.
Social distancing isn’t the only CDC guideline employees are following.
“All of our staff that is going to be serving you is going to be wearing masks and we’re gonna be wearing gloves,” said Sloan.
If you’re looking for a job and want to work at AM Booth’s Lumberyard, visit their Facebook page to fill out an application.
