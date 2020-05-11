Health experts, lawmakers remind you to keep wearing masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - By now, you know the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages you to wear a mask when you leave your home.
Health experts say a cloth mask prevents you from infecting others if you have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms.
Of course, it’s up to the individual person to protect those around them.
Out of curiosity, we went through our archives over the past week to see if your health and elected leaders varied in how they spoke about masks, starting with an update from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle on Monday.
“A certain portion of our population who are at risk are the people who are most vulnerable. That’s the reason that I wear a mask today. That’s the reason a lot of people wear masks today. It’s socially responsible. It’s something that you do for others. Not for yourself. You do it for others," Battle said.
Other leaders had similar sentiments of encouraging mask use.
“Masks work really well. Remember, when you go out, unless you’re wearing a mask like a surgical mask or an N95, you’re protecting other people from you," said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo of UAB’s division of infectious diseases.
“It’s fine if you want to get out. But you still got to social distance. You still got to wear the mask," said Sen. Doug Jones.
“If everybody wore a mask and did it with the same diligence that we did safe at home, we would have an excellent chance of avoiding any kind of resurgence of illness,” said Dr. Pam Hudson of Crestwood Medical Center.
“That mask you don’t want to wear, it might save somebody else," said Teresa Taylor, a registered nurse at Marshall Medical Center’s intensive care unit.
