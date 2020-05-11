Fringe Salon of Huntsville owner thrilled for reopening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the day many salon owners have been eagerly awaiting for over a month. They can open their doors to customers once again.
We introduced you to Sandy Jaqubino right before the Stay at Home Order expired on April 30. She was ready to open her doors on May 1, but was disappointed to learn she’d have to wait longer.
So when the news came on Friday, she was shocked and excited.
Jaqubino tells me the last month has been difficult for her stylists. She says cutting hair is the only income for many of them. So needless to say, they are ready to get back to work.
But things will look different.
First, the salon isn’t letting anyone wait inside the building. When you arrive you’ll need to text your stylist and they will tell you when you can come in.
There will also be half of the number of stylists working at a time, which is eight.
Jaqubino says only the hair stylists have to wear masks, but you’re welcome to wear one.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is requiring all close contact businesses follow the rules below:
1. All customers must stay six feet apart from other customers who aren’t from the same household.
2, All workers must throughly wash hands after every service.
3. All workers must wear a mask if they are within six feet of a client.
4. Workers are encouraged to wear gloves when possible.
“I think everybody’s pretty busy at least for the next several weeks. I think clients have anxiously been waiting for us to open. We’re ready. We’re excited,” owner Sandy Jaqubino said.
