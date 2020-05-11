Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Decatur residents were arrested on drug charges following a Decatur Police Department investigation this month.
During the investigation, the Decatur Police Department located and seized a large amount of U.S. currency from Desmond Huber. On May 8, police executed a narcotics search warrant at Huber’s residence located in the 2200-block of Almon Way.
After a search of the residence, a quantity of marijuana, oxycodone, and a stolen firearm were located. Huber was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Huber was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $1,300.00 bond.
Victoria Jones was charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree and possession of marijuana in the second degree. Jones was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $2,800.00 bond.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.