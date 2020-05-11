Cool tonight; warmer temps ahead

A few more clouds will move in overnight and some stray rain showers will be possible. Better rain chances will be over the state line into middle Tennessee. Overnight lows will again be cool in the low to middle 40s. Frost should not be an issue this evening.
Tuesday afternoon will also be well below average with high temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. A few isolated showers may be possible throughout the day. Warmer air will return Wednesday through Friday with temps bouncing back into the 70s and 80s.
Rain chances will increase by Friday and into next weekend with showers and storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday. This is looking like a relatively drier stretch of weather over the next week with only 0.25” to 0.75” of rainfall expected.
The temperatures trend is looking warmer than average for mid to late May.
