Cool start to the week but warmth starts to creep back soon!

Rain chances this week will be very hit or miss with the best chances staying to our north. We won't wee much moisture here, but the big changes will be the warmth returning. A warm front will move north Tuesday into Wednesday which will bring in the warmer weather for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be into the 60s for Tuesday, near 70-degrees, and then as we move through the rest of the week those high temperatures will be much closer to the 80s. Right now, it looks like we may have a few showers for the weekend but the chances are not too impressive at this point. Make sure you keep checking back for the latest information as the week goes by!