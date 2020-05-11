Chilly start to the week but Spring arrives later this week!

The first third of May has been a cool one for North Alabama communities, but that is about to change!
The first 10 days of May have amounted to an average temperature of 60.8°, which is 6.6° cooler than normal. That actually makes it the 9th coldest first 10 days on May on record in Huntsville. But after today & Tuesday those chilly temperatures will be a thing of the past.
High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely stay 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal, which is 80-degrees for today’s date. That means we will only see temperatures into the mid to upper 60s the next two afternoons.
A warm front will move through the Valley late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and that will change as we move through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be into the 70s on Wednesday and from there we will see temperatures climb into the 80s! This warmth will continue into the weekend as well with the mid 80s expected both Saturday and Sunday.
This doesn’t look like it will be a quick burst either. The warmer temperatures look to last through the next 10 to 14 days, with the potential that some spots may see highs into the 90s! Might be a good stretch to get that at home pool ready to jump in!
