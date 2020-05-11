Alabama Humanities’ Road Scholars program goes digital

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A yearly program that educates the community about Alabama’s most notorious court cases is going digital.
We’re talking about the Scottsboro Boys.
Rebekah Davis, archivist for the Limestone County Archives, teamed up with local historian and author Peggy Allen Towns for the presentation.
It’s part of the Alabama Humanities’ Road Scholars’ new virtual series.
The duo hosted the Zoom meeting in Judge James Horton's courtroom.
Horton played a key role in getting retrials for some of the boys who were falsely accused of raping a white woman.
During Monday’s Zoom meeting, members of the community were able to listen in and join the conversation.
Next week, the Virtual Road Scholars Series will look at the first female voters of Limestone County.
You can find more information on that on the Limestone County Archives Facebook page.
