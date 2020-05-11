Air Force Reserves to flyover multiple cities Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Air Force Reserves want to show their support for as many Alabamians as they can on Tuesday.
Two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 908th Airlift Wing, Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing, will conduct a flyover above 10 cities throughout the state. This is set to honor front line heroes in the COVID-19 response.
“We wanted to show our support for all of the great Alabamians doing everything they can in this fight against COVID19,” explained Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing.
“We continue to hear all these amazing stories of people stepping up and going above and beyond their civic duty and we wanted to find a way to say thank you.”
“We have members from all over the state, so we wanted to find a way to say thank you to the state and not just our home base city of Montgomery,” said Drescher.
Residents and front line workers should plan to see the flyovers during the following times:
- Tuscaloosa: 11:40 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Muscle Shoals/Florence: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Decatur: 12:20 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Huntsville: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
- Birmingham: 1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Auburn: 1:25 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- Troy: 1:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
- Selma: 2:05 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance.
Residents are encouraged to tag the 908th using the hashtag #HercsOverAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.
Please contact 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs for questions or concerns at 334-953-7874.
