Tennessee Valley high school coach getting creative during the pandemic

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are worried about what will happen with high school athletics in this upcoming school year.
Even as more businesses open after Governor Ivey relaxed the safer at home order, all public school campuses remain closed through June 5th.
That means no workouts, conditioning or team practices until school facilities are opened.
Tennessee Valley coaches and athletes continue to face a road block, games and touraments are cancelled and athletes can’t even use their normal facilities for practice.
Luther Tiggs, the head basketball coach at Bob Jones High School, is getting creative and staying optimistic when it comes to preparing his players for the season.
“We’re trying to find ways to be creative with our programs,” Tiggs said. “Everything we’re doing is pretty much virtual, we have weekly virtual meeting with our players talking about our system and things they can do to stay physically active.”
Coach Tiggs said his number one priority is keeping his athletes safe and following CDC guidelines.
He said his players better be ready to hit the gym hard once it’s safe to do so.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association is scheduled to meet with contingency committees for football, fall sports, and summer activities soon to get input from coaches and administrators to develop plans for when school campuses and facilities are reopened.
