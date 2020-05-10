Local hair salons prepare to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At Salon Allure Huntsville, chairs have sat empty for seven weeks, but that will soon change.
Co-owner Michelle McGough is happy now that Govenor Ivey is letting salons reopen.
“We were a little surprised it’s going to happen as quickly as it did because we were anticipating next Friday that we would be released," says McGough.
During the closure, McGough had to lay off her employees, but there's good news. They're all coming back next week.
“We have a lot of younger staff, a lot of new mothers," she says. "It was pretty scary for them to not make any money.”
Co-owner Paula Lecher says employees at the salon are anxious to serve their clients. If you show up, expect a new experience.
“They will arrive in their car and wait," says Lecher. "They will call the salon and let the stylist know that they are here, and when the stylist is ready, the front desk will call the client and tell them to come in so that they have no one waiting.”
Lecher says they will be following social distancing guidelines and have masks for their staff.
Allure Salon will reopen on Tuesday. They’re using Monday as a training day for their staff to go over new safety guidelines and sanitize.
