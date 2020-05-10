Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of reported deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona has increased by at least 15 as state officials reported hundreds of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services said the state had 532 deaths as of Saturday while 434 additional cases increased the total number of infections to at least 10,960. The increase in the death tally was sharply below the 67 additional deaths reported Friday when the department said roughly half of those were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12 because of new federal guidance. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.